Earlier this month, Chinese technology brand Huawei announced that it would soon roll-out Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update for Nova 3 and P20 Pro in India. Well, as promised, the company has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update for both these smartphones.

Huawei, through a press note, has announced that it has started rolling out Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update for Nova 3 and P20 Pro in India. The update is rolled out over-the-air, and, it will take at least a week or two to reach all the units in the country.

Having said that, do note that this Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 that’s rolling out for Nova 3 and P20 Pro in India is customized for the Indian market with some country-specific features like Indian calendar, support for 22 Indian languages, and deeper integration of Paytm.

EMUI 9.0 also includes features like navigation gestures, GPU Turbo 2.0, HiVision, Password Vault, and more. Furthermore, this latest custom skin of Huawei also has Google’s Digital Wellbeing features in tow. And, it’s also 12.9% faster than its predecessor, thus offering 10% better app load times.

“Huawei’s newest Android-based operating system, the EMUI 9.0, offers a natural user experience that is simple, enjoyable and consistent. Huawei has been continuously improving user experience with EMUI over the years, and EMUI 9.0 is its best UI yet. EMUI gradually improved, feature by feature, and today it’s one of the most feature-rich custom Android OS on the market,” said Huawei in a press note.

The Huawei P20 Pro and Nova 3 that are receiving EMUI 9.0 update in India are both powered by Kirin 970 SoC. The P20 Pro was launched in India with a price tag of ₹64,999, and, the Nova 3 was launched with a price tag of ₹34,999.