These Huawei smartphones will soon receive Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update in India

Last month, Chinese technology brand Huawei shared a list of smartphones that would receive Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update. And now, the company has revealed the name of its smartphones which will get this update first in India.

A new year treat is on the way for #HuaweiNova3 and #HuaweiP20Pro users as the all-new EMUI 9 upgrade is on the way to enable you a quality life! pic.twitter.com/T0KGaAuJID — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) January 2, 2019

Huawei has announced that the P20 Pro and Nova 3 will receive Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update in India soon. However, the company didn’t reveal any time frame for the roll-out, so we don’t know how “soon” will these smartphones get the update.

For those unaware, EMUI 9 was announced by Huawei back in September last year. And, a month later, Huawei announced EMUI 9 for the Indian market with some country-specific features like local calendar and Paytm integration. That said, EMUI 9 also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 as well as Google’s Digital Wellbeing features.

As far as the P20 Pro and Nova 3 are concerned, both of these are flagship smartphones that are powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC. However, the P20 Pro is a premium flagship whereas the Nova 3 is an affordable flagship.

The P20 Pro was launched in India in April last year with a price tag of ₹64,999, whereas, the Nova 3 was launched in India later in July with a price tag of ₹34,999. You can check out the review of P20 Pro here, and the review of Nova 3 here.