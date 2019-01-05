Huawei P30 renders surface revealing triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch, and 3.5 mm headphone jack

Chinese technology brand Huawei has confirmed its presence at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 which will be held in Barcelona, Spain next month. While Huawei hasn’t revealed what it’s going to announce at MWC, it’s widely expected to announce its flagship smartphones for 2019 – the P30 and the P30 Pro. We have already heard quite a few things about both these smartphones, but, the latest leak leaves very little for us to imagine about the P30 in terms of its design.

CAD renders (attached above and below) of the Huawei P30 have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. As you can see from these renders, the Huawei P30 has a design different from its predecessor – the P20 – which was announced back in late March last year.

The P30, like the P20, does come with a notched display, but, the difference between the both is that the P20 has OnePlus 6-like notch, whereas, the P30 has a waterdrop-shaped notch that we have seen on the OnePlus 6T.

The P30 also has a smaller chin because it doesn’t have any physical button like the P20. The P20 comes with a 5.8-inch display whereas the P30 is expected to sport a display that will measure around 6-inch diagonally.

Like the P20, the P30 also flaunts a glass body, however, it now also has a textured finish like the Mate 20 Pro. Furthermore, the P30 also has a gradient finish, and, it rocks a triple camera setup at the back in the left corner. For those unaware, the P20 comes with dual rear cameras.

According to a previously leaked information, the triple camera setup on the P30 will include one 48 MP camera, and, the other camera will come with a telephoto lens that will offer 5x lossless zoom. The smartphone is also tipped to feature a 24 MP camera on the front.

With that being said, these renders also show that the P30 will have its power button (a colored one) and volume rocker located on its right, with the left side devoid of anything. The top of the phone has a secondary microphone, whereas the bottom of the phone is home to a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker, primary microphone, and *drum rolls* a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The P20 didn’t come with a headphone jack, so we are surprised to see it making a comeback on the P30.

We don’t see a fingerprint scanner on the back of the P30, which means it will probably come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The P30 is very likely to be powered by Kirin 980 SoC which is the company’s latest flagship chip. We also expect the smartphone to be offered in 6 and 8 GB RAM options, and, on the storage front, it will come with at least 128 GB of internal storage. Battery capacity might be somewhere between the 3500 and 4000 mAh range.