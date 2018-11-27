Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India with triple rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones in India back in July this year. However, after that, the company didn’t launch any other smartphone in the country. Well, after more than four months from launching its last smartphone, Huawei has today launched a new smartphone in India – the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone and was announced last month at an event in London. It is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 980 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant of the smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage, whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 256 GB of internal storage. However, if that much of storage is not enough, you can further expand the storage by using a NM card which was introduced by Huawei alongside the Mate 20 Pro, and is smaller than the conventional microSD card. That said, Huawei has only launched the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant in India, with no word on the availability of the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro flaunts a 6.39-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 538 ppi. The Mate 20 Pro also comes with a notch up top which not only houses the selfie camera, earpiece and ambient light sensor, but is also home to an array of sensors used for 3D Face Unlock like the Dot Projector, Flood Illuminator and IR Camera.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro boasts a textured glass design which is similar to the one on the Mate 20 and the Mate 20 X. The smartphone also comes with IP68 certification which makes it dust and water resistant.

Having said that, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro rocks a triple camera setup at the back which is one of its biggest highlights. This triple camera setup includes one 40 MP camera, one 20 MP camera, and one 8 MP camera. The 40 MP camera comes with a wide-angle lens. The 20 MP camera comes with an ultra-wide angle lens. And, the 8 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens. That being said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro boots up to EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie, and, it also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen.

The Mate 20 Pro packs a huge 4200 mAh battery which comes with 40W Huawei SuperCharge wired charging support, and 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge wireless charging support. However, what’s interesting here is that the Mate 20 Pro features wireless reverse charging that lets you use it to charge other smartphones wirelessly.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density

6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card) Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India and Availability