HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Hands-on and First Look [Images] – The most innovative smartphone of the year

HUAWEI’s top-of-the-line smartphone, Mate 20 Pro has launched in India bringing in the innovations like the world’s first 7nm Kirin 980 CPU with dual NPUs, reverse wireless charging, nanoSD card, and features a curved OLED display and Leica branded triple cameras (40 MP + 20 MP + 8 MP) on-board. Here’s our hands-on and first look of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro.

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.39-inch OLED display, Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels, 538 ppi), DCI-P3, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.39-inch OLED display, Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels, 538 ppi), DCI-P3, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, under the display

Yes, under the display CPU: Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) processor, 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, dual NPUs, 64-bit

Up to 2.6 GHz octa-core (4x Cortex-A76 + 4x Cortex-A55) processor, 7nm Kirin 980 octa-core SoC, dual NPUs, 64-bit GPU: Mali-G76 MP10

Mali-G76 MP10 Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB internal, UFS 2.1, nanoSD card up to 256 GB (SIM2 Slot)

128 GB internal, UFS 2.1, nanoSD card up to 256 GB (SIM2 Slot) Main Camera: Leica Triple camera 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), autofocus (laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), AIS (Huawei AI Image Stabilization), AI-powered, dual-tone LED

Leica Triple camera 40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture), autofocus (laser focus, phase focus, contrast focus), AIS (Huawei AI Image Stabilization), AI-powered, dual-tone LED Selfie Camera: 24 MP f/2.0, 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

24 MP f/2.0, 3D Depth Sensing Camera. Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE, NanoSD (SIM2 Slot)

4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE, NanoSD (SIM2 Slot) Battery: 4,200 mAh, HUAWEI SuperCharge technology

4,200 mAh, HUAWEI SuperCharge technology Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Twilight Dimensions: 157.8 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.6 mm

157.8 mm x 72.3 mm x 8.6 mm Weight: 189 grams

189 grams Price: Rs 69,990

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch curved OLED display. The screen uses an OLED panel with a resolution of Quad HD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Similar to the HUAWEI P20 Pro, the Mate 20 Pro uses a glass back, however, the design is very much identical to the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The edges are thin, the front and the back are covered with glass which gives a premium look and feel. It has IP68 ratings meaning it’s dust and water resistant.

In addition to the gorgeous display, the Mate 20 Pro uses the newest 7nm and the most powerful Kirin chip of the year i.e. the Kirin 980 octa-core SoC with dual NPUs. The hardware on the Mate 20 Pro comes from Huawei itself, the Kirin 980 debuts with the Mate 20 Pro altogether.

The chip is further paired with a Mali-G76 MP10 graphics processing unit with GPU Turbo feature, 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a faster 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a newer memory card standard, the nanoSD and not the microSD. Yes, this is a new slot, the nanoSD is even smaller than the microSD (similar to a nano SIM card).

Triple Cameras Powered By Leica Lens

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro comes with triple cameras on the back powered by Leica lens. There is a 40 MP f/1.8 wide-angle main camera + 20 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera + 8 MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom (5x total) and dual-tone LED flash. On the front side, there is a 24 MP f/2.0 camera to take selfies and portraits and doubles for 3D Face Unlock.

The cameras support a variety of features including new 3D Live Emoji, Super Macro mode, Video bokeh, HiVision and it’s AI-powered which helps the camera to set the modes automatically by recognizing the scenes.

The Master AI uses detects 1,500 scenarios in 25 categories and by using the dual NPUs processing, it allows the video to shoot with a bokeh effect, something that you have only seen on DSLRs. Another addition to the video mode is the AI Color that removes the colors from the background keeping the object (or humans) in color. The Mate 20 Pro also has the 21:9 cinema recording and the super 960fps slow motion features.

A great thing you will find on the phone is the in-display fingerprint scanner, the scanner is underneath the display while the physical fingerprint scanner that usually found on the back of the phone is eliminated.

Reverse Wireless Charging

The Mate 20 Pro comes with 4,200 mAh battery with HUAWEI’s SuperCharge fast charging and wireless Qi charging support. This could be the fastest charging phone in the world, even faster than the OnePlus DashCharge technology. The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro can be charged fully in just ~60 minutes using the provided fast charger in the box, the charger is rated 10V and 4A i.e.e 40W charger.

Another tremendous feature of the phone is the reverse wireless charging, apart from charging the Mate 20 Pro wirelessly, you also have the option to charge the other wireless-enabled charging phones by placing them on the back of the Mate 20 Pro.

The HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro runs the latest version of Android i.e. 9.0 Pie on top of it has an EMUI 9.0 with tons of features. This version of EMUI is a bit different from the previous iterations, but also Android itself has a number of innovations such as the Digital Wellbeing.

The New NanoSD Card Slot

The bottom has a SIM tray that nano SIM slot and a nanoSD card slot. Also available are the dual microphones and a loudspeaker underneath the USB Type-C port. Blocking the USB port, the sound will slightly be muffled. It comes with stereo speakers, one at the USB port and another on the earpiece.

The right side has a power button in Red, volume keys while the left side is empty. On the top, you will find an IR Blaster and another microphone.

The price for the Mate 20 Pro with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is Rs 69,990 in India and competes the Samsung Galaxy S9+, Google Pixel 3 XL, and the iPhone XS Max. Here’s our unboxing and features overview of the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro below.

Do let us know what do you think about the HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro.