Samsung Galaxy A8s specs leak online, 6.39-inch Infinity-O Display and Snapdragon 710 SoC in tow

Last week, renders of alleged Samsung Galaxy A8s leaked online showing us what the smartphone might look like. And now, we are now looking at the specifications of the Galaxy A8s that have leaked out of Germany.

Specifications of the Galaxy A8s have been leaked by the same German blog that leaked its renders last week. Thanks to the leaked renders, we already know that the Galaxy A8s will come with Infinity-O Display that has a camera cut-out in the left corner. But, thanks to the latest specs leak, we now know that this will be a 6.39-inch display having Full-HD+ resolution. This is said to be an LCD display which will be manufactured by BOE.

The Galaxy A8s also has a triple camera setup at the back which is said to include one 24 MP camera, one 5 MP camera, and one 10 MP camera. However, there’s no information on what kind of lenses these cameras will come with. That said, at the front, the smartphone will have a 24 MP single snapper.

Speaking about the innards, the Galaxy A8s will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC running the show which will be mated to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone will have 128 GB on on-board storage, but it might also have a microSD card slot that would allow storage expansion up to 512 GB.

The Galaxy A8s will be 7.8 mm thick and will pack in a 3400 mAh battery that will draw power from a USB Type-C port. We don’t have any information about the pricing of the Galaxy A8s though.

Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 SoC

Snapdragon 710 SoC RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display Rear Camera: 24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash

24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Battery: 3400 mAh

Source