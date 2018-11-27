Telecom operator Reliance Jio completed two years in the Indian telecom sector, and, to celebrate its 2nd anniversary, the telco offered 16 GB of 4G data for free to its customers in two installments of 8 GB each. The first installment came in September, and the second one came in October. Jio offered this free data to its customers with the Jio Celebration Pack. Well, surprisingly, the telco is once again offering free data to its customers with the Jio Celebration Pack.

Reliance Jio is offering a total of 10 GB of 4G data for free to its customers with the Jio Celebration Pack. But, this free data is offered in the form of 2 GB data per day for five days. However, it’s worth noting that the amount of data you get may differ depending on the validity of the pack. If it’s four days you, will get a total of 8 GB of data. And, if it’s five days, then it will be 10 GB of data. The Jio Celebration Pack was credited to our account today and expires on December 1, hence, we are getting 10 GB of data.

With that being said, it’s worth noting that the Jio Celebration Pack only offers data benefits. It doesn’t come with any other benefits like free calls or SMS.

How to get free data from Reliance Jio?

There’s nothing special you have to do to get this 8/10 GB of free data from Reliance Jio with the Jio Celebration Pack. This free data is being credited in to the accounts of customers automatically. You can open the MyJio app and head over to the ‘My plans’ section to see if you’ve got this free data or not.

So, have you got this free data from Reliance Jio?