Reliance Jio offering 8 GB 4G data for free with its Jio Celebration Pack

Last month, Mukesh Ambani-led Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio completed two years in Indian telecom industry, and to celebrate its 2nd anniversary, Reliance Jio was offering a total of 16 GB of free data to its customers. However, this 16 GB of data was offered in two installments of 8 GB each. The first installment of 8 GB of data was offered to customers last month, and now, as promised, Jio has started offering the second installment of 8 GB free data to the customers.

Reliance Jio is offering 8 GB of free data to its customers with the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’. This 8 GB free data is offered in the form of 2 GB data per day for four days. If you haven’t received this free data yet, you will get it by the end of October. And, it’s needless to say that the validity date of this ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ will vary from customer to customer depending on when it’s credited into the account.

With that being said, the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’ only offers a total of 8 GB of free data. It doesn’t offer any other benefits like free voice calls or SMS.

How to get 8 GB free data from Reliance Jio?

There isn’t anything special you have to do to get the 8 GB free data from Reliance Jio as Jio is automatically crediting this free data into the account of its customers. You can open the MyJio app and head over to the ‘My plans’ section to see if you got the free data or not.

Are you a Reliance Jio customer? Have you got this 8 GB of free data already with the ‘Jio Celebration Pack’?