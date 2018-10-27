BSNL offering up to 9% extra talk-time on these recharge packs

State-run telecom operator BSNL recently announced two new plans for its prepaid customers offering up to 4 GB of data per day for a year. Well now, the telco is showing some more love to its prepaid customers by offering up to 9% extra talk-time on prepaid recharges.

BSNL is offering up to 9% extra talk-time to its prepaid customers who do a recharge of ₹180, ₹410 or ₹510. BSNL prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹180 will be offered a total talk-time value of ₹190. Those who do a recharge of ₹410 will get a total talk-time of ₹440. And, those customers who do a recharge of ₹510 will be offered a total talk-time of ₹555.

These recharge packs are available for customers across all the circles where BSNL operates, and, this offer is valid until November 11.

Having said that, apart from offering extra talk-time of 9% on the aforementioned recharge packs, BSNL isn’t offering any extra benefits on SMS or mobile data.

BSNL also announced two new prepaid plans for its customers recently that come with a validity of one year. These prepaid plans are priced at ₹1699 and ₹2099. Customers doing a recharge of ₹1699 are offered 2 GB high speed data per day for a year which translates to a total of 730 GB data offered during the validity period. However, once you exhaust the 2 GB of high speed data in a day, you can continue using Internet, but at a reduced speed of 80 Kbps.

In addition to the data benefits, the ₹1699 plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, and free PRBT (Personalized Ringback Tone) with the option to change the song as many times as you want.

Speaking about the ₹2099 plan, it offers the same benefits as the ₹1699 plan, except that it offers 4 GB of data per day for a year instead of 2 GB. Both these plans will be available for prepaid customers from October 29.