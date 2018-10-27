PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 update brings Night Mode, Halloween theme, a new weapon and a vehicle, and many more

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) has rolled out an update version 0.9.0 for PUBG Mobile with exciting new features. The most notable features added to the game are the Night Mode and the Haloween Theme for the upcoming Haloween season.

PUBG Mobile has over 20 million daily active users, last month we saw the new Sanhok map added to the game and now another major update has been released. The update brings in new weather, map improvements, festival effects, new Weapon, new vehicle, Spectator mode, and related Improvements including Matchmaking improvements, Performance improvements, in-game purchases improvements, and more.

The update adds a Night Mode to Erangel map, the map will alternate between day and night randomly in Classic Mode. Also, added is the Night Vision Goggles, new buildings in certain areas, new covers next to some rivers and more trees in some empty areas.

The Spawn Island will go through a festival makeover, players will be able to the wear the Halloween outfit in all maps and pick up pumpkins and candies. Enemies killed by Hellfire – AKM will become scarecrows, a spooky face appears when grenades explode. During the Halloween, players have a 50% chance to activate Night Mode.

A new weapon is added to the game, QBU DMR which replaces the Mini14 in the specific map. For those who are playing under Sanhok map will get QBU DMR rifle (fires 5.56 rounds) in place of the Mini14.

In addition to that, players will also get the Rony pickup truck in the Sanhok map. The update also brings improvements to viewing angles from inside of the vehicles. The new update also improves the performance, fix lag issues and several bugs.

How to download PUBG Mobile update (0.9.0)

The PUBG Mobile update version 0.9.0 is available on App Store (iOS) and Google Play store. You will receive a notification about the update, however, if you haven’t received it, head to the respective storage and download it manually.

The size of the new update is 608 MB (2 GB on iOS) after which another small in-game update of 11 MB to be downloaded.

For the full update notes or patch notes, visit this link.