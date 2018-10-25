BSNL announces two new prepaid plans with up to 4 GB data per day for one year

State-run telecom operator BSNL announced a new plan for its broadband customers last week that offers unlimited data for less than ₹100 per month. And now, the company has announced two new plans for its prepaid customers that too offer unlimited data.

BSNL has announced two new plans for its prepaid customers that are priced at ₹1699 and ₹2099. Both these plans come with a validity of 365 days, i.e., one year.

The prepaid plan priced at ₹1699 offers 2 GB of data per day at high speed, and, once you exhaust that 2 GB of data, you can still continue to use Internet, but at a reduced speed of 80 Kbps. As this plan comes with a validity of 365 days, users are getting a total of 730 GB of high speed data during the validity period.

In addition to the data benefits, BSNL prepaid users doing a recharge of ₹1699 are also offered unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and free PRBT (Personalized Ringback Tone) with the option to change the song as many times as you want.

Another plan announced by BSNL for its prepaid customers is priced at ₹2099. This plan offers the same benefits as the ₹1699 plan, with the only difference in the amount of data offered. The ₹1699 plan offers 2 GB data per day, whereas, the ₹2099 plan offers 4 GB of data per day. This translates to a total of 1460 GB of high speed data offered to the customers during the validity of the plan.

Both these plans will be available for BSNL prepaid customers starting next week from October 29.

Are you a BSNL prepaid customer? Would you be subscribing to either of these prepaid plans?