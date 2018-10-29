OnePlus 6T to go on sale in India from November 1 through Amazon, here are the offer details

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 6T today at an event in New York. After OnePlus is done launching the 6T for global markets today, it will launch the 6T in India tomorrow at an event in New Delhi. Needless to say, OnePlus hasn’t revealed the price of OnePlus 6T in India. That will happen tomorrow. But, once the smartphone is launched in India, you won’t have to wait for weeks to be able to buy it.

The OnePlus 6T will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e., on October 30, and it will go on sale in the country from November 1. As was the case with previous OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6T will also be sold online exclusively through Amazon India. However, it will also be available for purchase through OnePlus India’s official website as well as through Croma stores across the country.

The OnePlus 6T is a mid-cycle refresh to the OnePlus 6 that was launched back in May this year. It will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be mated to up to 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM. According to the leaked specs, the OnePlus 6T will boast a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display that will have aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display will also come with a notch, but it’s different than the iPhone X-like notch we have on the OnePlus 6. The 6T will instead come with a notch having the shape of a waterdrop.

That said, the fingerprint scanner that was present at the back on the OnePlus 6 is now missing from the 6T. Well that’s because the OnePlus 6T will come with in-display fingerprint scanner. While inclusion of in-display fingerprint scanner is definitely appreciated, what’s going to miff a lot many users is the removal of 3.5 mm headphone jack. OnePlus said it removed the 3.5 mm headphone jack from 6T in favor of “improved battery life”. If the leaked specs are to be believed, then the 6T will come with a battery that’s 400 mAh larger than the battery on OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture

20 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (called Screen Unlock)

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (called Screen Unlock) Battery: 3700 mAh

OnePlus 6T Price in India [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹40,999

₹40,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: ₹44,999

OnePlus 6T Launch Offers in India