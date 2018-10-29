Lenovo A5 and K9 to go on sale in India from November 1, here are the pricing details

After more than a year of being inactive in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched two new smartphones in India around two weeks ago – the Lenovo A5 and the Lenovo K9. While Lenovo did reveal the India price of both these smartphones at the time of launch, it didn’t reveal when these smartphones would go on sale in India. However, thanks to Flipkart, we finally know when both these smartphones will be available for purchase in the country.

At the time of launch, Lenovo said that both the A5 and K9 would be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart, and now, Flipkart has revealed that both these smartphones will go on sale in India from November 1. The sale will start at 12 am.

The Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 are both budget smartphones. The Lenovo A5 comes in two variants, with the base model priced at ₹5999 and the top model priced at ₹6999. On the other hand, the Lenovo K9 carries a price tag of ₹8999.

The Lenovo A5 is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 or 3 GB RAM, whereas, the Lenovo K9 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM. The A5 comes with a large 4000 mAh battery, but, the K9 comes with a smaller 3000 mAh battery. You can check out full specs of both the Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 down below.

Lenovo A5 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

RAM: 2/3 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display

Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual Nano

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Charging

Lenovo A5 Price in India and Availability

Price of 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage variant: ₹5999

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹6999

Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart from November 1

Lenovo K9 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved glass

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash and AI Backlight and Low-light improvements

Front Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with Soft Flash and AI Beauty Mode

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W Charging

Lenovo K9 Price in India and Availability