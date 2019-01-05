How to turn on Ambient Display on Google Pixel 3 XL [Guide]

The Pixel 3 XL is Google’s top-of-the-line Android smartphone and it has a gorgeous 6.3-inch P-OLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. A great feature available on the phone is the Ambient Display that shows you a glance at the notifications on the screen. Here’s how to turn on Ambient Display on Google Pixel 3 XL to make use of the feature.

How to turn on Ambient Display on Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL

The Ambient Display is similar to the Always-on Display feature found on phones like Samsung Galaxy Note9. Ambient Display helps you to notifies you about the basic information like showing time, battery, new messages, missed calls, calendar reminders and alerts, and more.

To turn on the Ambient Display, head to the Settings on the phone and enter Display. Tap the Advance option to drop down more display settings. Scroll down to Ambient Display and turn on the slider.

Go to Settings -> Display -> Ambient Display.

The Ambient Display will always run even when you don’t touch the phone. While the use of the Ambient Display will increase the battery usage, you can turn it on only when you lift up the phone or double-tap-to-wake feature. This will keep the Ambient Display on but when you touch the phone.

To do that, disable the Ambient Display slider to activate the two options. Tap on ‘Double-tap to check phone‘ to check the time, notification icons, and other information by double tapping on the screen. Tap the ‘Lift to check phone‘ to check time, notification icons, and other information while you pick up the phone.

Aside from the Ambient Display, you can also hide the huge notch if you own a Google Pixel XL. If you are one of those who dislikes the notch, better hide it with this simple workaround on the phone. Go to Settings -> System -> Developer Options and scroll to the ‘Display cutout‘ option. Here’s the full guide showing you how to disable the notch on Google Pixel 3 XL.

