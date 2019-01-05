Honor 10 Lite with Kirin 710 SoC, dual rear cameras, and Android Pie launching soon in India

Last year in January, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 9 Lite in India. And now, the company is all set to launch its successor – the Honor 10 Lite – in the country.

Honor has announced that it will soon launch the Honor 10 Lite in India. Honor shared this news through Twitter by tweeting “Get ready to up your selfie game. #HONOR10Lite Coming soon to India!” While Honor has said that the Honor 10 Lite is “coming soon” to India, the company hasn’t revealed exactly when it will launch this smartphone in the country. But, now that Honor has started teasing the launch of Honor 10 Lite in India, we can expect the company to announce its India launch date soon.

The Honor 10 Lite is a mid-range smartphone which was launched in China last year in November. It is powered by Kirin 710 SoC and is offered in a total of three different memory configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The smartphone features a 6.21-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and a 24 MP single camera on the front.

On the software side of things, the Honor 10 Lite boots up to EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. It also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 for better graphics performance when gaming.

The Honor 10 Lite also has a fingerprint scanner at the back which allows quick unlocking of the smartphone, and, keeping the lights on is a 3400 mAh underneath which draws power from a micro USB port.

Honor 10 Lite Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 ppi pixel density

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo 2.0 Colors: Red, Blue, Black, White

3400 mAh

Honor 10 Lite Price in India and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced

The Honor 10 Lite has a base price of ¥1399 in China which translates to around ₹14,160 according to current exchange rates, hence, you can expect it to be priced similarly in India.