Xiaomi Mi 9 specs leak; Snapdragon 855 and 48 MP rear camera in tow

Back in late May last year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched Mi 8 with Snapdragon 845 SoC. And, as one would expect, the company will very likely launch Mi 8 successor this year which in all its likelihood will be called Mi 9. There’s no word from Xiaomi regarding the Mi 9 yet, but, its full specifications have leaked out of China.

According to the leaked specs, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC which is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest flagship chip. The smartphone will be offered in 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration, but we expect other variants to come with more RAM and internal storage.

The Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display which will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Full-HD+ resolution. The Mi 8 comes with a wide, iPhone X-like notch, but, the Mi 9 will probably come with a waterdrop-shaped notch which is trending in the smartphone industry right now.

The smartphone will also boot up to Android Pie which will be layered with Xiaomi’s custom Android skin – MIUI 10 – atop.

In terms of optics, the Mi 9 will feature a triple camera setup at the back which will consist of one 48 MP (Sony IMX586) camera, one 12 MP camera, and one 3D TOF camera. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 24 MP camera on the front.

Lastly, the Mi 9 will ship with a 3500 mAh battery with support for 32W fast charging. Oh, and yes, the smartphone will not support 5G because it won’t come with Snapdragon X50 modem.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display

6.4-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586) + 12 MP + 3D TOF

48 MP (Sony IMX586) + 12 MP + 3D TOF Front Camera: 24 MP (Sony IMX576)

24 MP (Sony IMX576) Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: In-display fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner Battery: 3500 mAh

The Mi 9 will be priced ¥2999 which translates to around ₹30,350 according to current exchange rates. However, do note that all this information doesn’t come from Xiaomi, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Source