South Korean tech giant Samsung rolled out Android Pie update for Galaxy S9 and S9+ ahead of Christmas last month. And later on, Samsung revealed that it would roll-out the Android Pie update for Galaxy Note9 in February this year. However, just like the Galaxy S9/S9+, the Galaxy Note9 is also receiving its Android Pie update ahead of its schedule.

Samsung has started rolling out Android Pie update for Galaxy Note9, and, in addition to bringing in new features to the phone, the update also brings in One UI – the latest version of Samsung’s custom Android skin.

The update is rolled out over-the-air, and, it weighs 95.26 MB in size for those who already have the Android Pie beta installed on their Note9. However, those who are on Android Oreo should expect the update to weigh more than 1 GB in size as this is an Android version update.

Having said that, the Android Pie update for Galaxy Note9 carries build number N960FXXU2CRLT and also bumps up the Android security patch level on this 2018 Samsung flagship to January 1, 2019.

That said, do note that the Android Pie update for Galaxy Note9 is currently only rolling out in Germany – just like the Android Pie update for Galaxy S9/S9+. However, the global roll-out should begin next month, with Turkey likely to get the update on January 15.

Also Read: List of Samsung devices confirmed to get Android Pie update with One UI

If you happen to live in a country other than Germany and have received this stable build of Android Pie on your Galaxy Note9, do let us know so that we can apprise our readers.

Source | Via