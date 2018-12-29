Here’s when Samsung Galaxy Note9 Android Pie update might roll-out

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ were expected to get their Android Pie updates in January next year, however, Samsung started rolling out the Android Pie update for both these smartphones just a day before Christmas. Samsung later also revealed its roadmap of Android Pie update for its smartphones. According to that roadmap, the Galaxy Note9 is slated to receive Android Pie in February, but, according to the latest information coming in, Samsung might start rolling out Android Pie for Galaxy Note9 a bit early.

According to Samsung Turkey, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will receive its Android Pie update on January 15. And, after Galaxy Note9, the Galaxy Note8, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ will all get their Android Pie updates on February 15. According to the roadmap earlier shared by Samsung, these three devices were slated to get their Android Pie updates in March.

Well, it’s possible that the update timeframe shared by Samsung Turkey is specific to the roll-out of updates in Turkey only, with the global roll-out commencing a month later. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have already received their Android Pie updates in a handful of countries, with the global roll-out expected next month.

The Galaxy Note9 was launched back in August this year. It’s a flagship smartphone which is powered by Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 depending on the region. The Note9 is offered in two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage.

The Galaxy Note9 flaunts a 6.4-inch Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display which is kept on by a large 4000 mAh battery. In terms of optics, the Note9 rocks two 12 MP snappers at the back and one 8 MP snapper on the front. You can check out full specs of the Galaxy Note9 down below.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 SoC or Exynos 9810 SoC (depending on the region)

