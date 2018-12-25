This is when Samsung smartphones will receive Android Pie update

South Korean tech giant Samsung rolled out the Android Pie update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ yesterday. And, the next Samsung smartphone which is slated to get Android Pie update is the Galaxy Note9. Well, if you own a Samsung smartphone and are wondering if and when your device will get Android Pie update, Samsung has an answer.

Samsung has shared a list of its smartphones and tablets which will get the Android Pie update. Moreover, the company has also revealed the timeline for the roll-out of Android Pie update for these smartphones. Galaxy S9 and S9+ were supposed to receive Android Pie update next year in January, but, Samsung has already started the roll-out in some countries and we expect it to commence the roll-out in other countries soon.

The Galaxy Note9 will receive its Android Pie update in February which will be followed by Android Pie update for Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note9 in March. The S7 and S7 edge, however, will not get a pie of Android Pie. These smartphones have already got two major Android version updates and are two years old already, hence, we aren’t surprised at all to see them excluded from this list.

List of Samsung devices slated to get Android Pie update with One UI:

Galaxy S9 (January 2019)

Galaxy S9+ (January 2019)

Galaxy Note9 (February 2019)

Galaxy S8 (March 2019)

Galaxy S8+ (March 2019)

Galaxy Note8 (March 2019)

Galaxy A8 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy A8+ 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy A7 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy A9 2018 (April 2019)

Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019)

Galaxy J4 (May 2019)

Galaxy J4+ (May 2019)

Galaxy J6 (May 2019)

Galaxy J6+ (May 2019)

Galaxy A8 Star (May 2019)

Galaxy J7 2017 (July 2019)

Galaxy J7 Duo (August 2019)

Galaxy xcover4 (September 2019)

Galaxy J3 2017 (September 2019)

Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (September 2019)

Galaxy Tab A 2017 (October 2019)

Galaxy Tab Active2 (October 2019)

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)

As you can see, while some Samsung smartphones will get Android Pie in the first quarter of 2019, some devices will get Android Pie at a time when Google would have announced Android Q. Well, that’s what happens when you buy smartphones and tablets that don’t run stock Android. Even with resources lesser than Samsung, smartphone brands like OnePlus and Nokia have rolled out Android Pie update for their smartphones because their devices run stock (near stock in OnePlus’ case) Android.

Anyways though, did your Samsung device make it to this list?

