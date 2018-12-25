Yesterday we told you that Xiaomi sub-brand POCO was launching a new phone in India soon. POCO hadn’t divulged any details about this new phone at that time, but, the company was reported to launch a new storage variant of POCO F1 Armoured Edition in India. Well, all those reports have turned out to be true as the company has indeed launched a new storage variant of the POCO F1 Armoured Edition in India.

The Armoured Edition is the most expensive model of the POCO F1 which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. However, what sets the Armoured Edition apart from the regular models is its Kevlar back. Well, for those who want this Kevlar back but don’t want 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, POCO has launched a new variant of the POCO F1 Armoured Edition which comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Armoured Edition 6 GB RAM variant is priced higher than the regular model of POCO F1 coming with this same memory configuration. The regular model of POCO F1 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹22,999, whereas, the Armoured Edition with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹23,999. That’s a ₹1000 extra.

With this, customers now have a total of five options to choose from – the regular models with 64, 128, and 256 GB storage, and, the Armoured Edition with 128 and 256 GB storage.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (available in 6/128 and 8/256 memory configuration)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (available in 6/128 and 8/256 memory configuration) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹19,999

₹19,999 POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): ₹22,999

₹22,999 POCO F1 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹27,999

₹27,999 POCO F1 Armoured Edition (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): ₹23,999

₹23,999 POCO F1 Armoured Edition (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: Armoured Edition with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage available on Mi.com and Flipkart from midnight today

Check out our POCO F1 review if you are planning to buy one.