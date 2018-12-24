POCO teases a new smartphone in India; What could it be?

Back in August this year, Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched its very first smartphone in India – the POCO F1. The POCO F1 has been a hit because of its flagship-grade hardware which is offered at a highly affordable price. In fact, the company even sold more than 7,00,000 units of the POCO F1 in India. Well, after achieving such a huge success with the POCO F1, POCO has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India.

POCO India’s General Manager Manmohan Chandolu has teased the launch of a new POCO phone in India on Twitter. “I have a surprise for all of you. A #NewPOCO is coming. Can you guess when?” Chandolu tweeted.

Well, as you can see, apart from saying that a new POCO phone is coming, Chandolu didn’t divulge any other details pertaining to this upcoming POCO phone like what it’s called and when will it be launched. Considering how successful the POCO F1 has been in India, POCO might have been tempted to launch a successor to the F1 which would probably be called POCO F2 and come with Snapdragon 855 and more than 8 GB of RAM. But hey, that’s just us being speculative.

That said, if the information coming from teenage Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal is to be believed, then this new phone from POCO won’t be the POCO F2. Instead, it will just be a Kevlar back variant of POCO F1 coming in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options with 6 GB RAM. For those unaware, the POCO F1 Armoured Edition also comes with a Kevlar back. It is the most expensive variant of the POCO F1 which comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

A recent tweet by POCO India suggests that we will know more about this upcoming POCO phone tomorrow.