Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Play goes official with Helio P35 SoC, 5.84-inch waterdrop notch display, and dual rear cameras

By Sagar Bakre
0

The last smartphone that Chinese brand Xiaomi launched was its flagship Mi MIX 3 back in late October with Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 10 GB RAM, quad cameras, and slider design. Well now, the company has launched a new smartphone – called Xiaomi Mi Play – but, unlike the Mi MIX 3, this one isn’t a flagship.

xiaomi-mi-play-official-2

The Xiaomi Mi Play sports a 5.84-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display has a pixel density of 432 ppi, and, it also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. Well, this makes Mi Play the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature a waterdrop-shaped notch. However, despite of having a screen with a waterdrop-shaped notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9, the Mi Play has bezels that look a bit larger than some of the phones we have seen with these display specs.

The Xiaomi Mi Play flaunts a glossy, shiny back, and, with the Mi Play, Xiaomi too has jumped onto the bandwagon of gradient colors.

xiaomi-mi-play-official-3

Talking about the innards, the Xiaomi Mi Play comes with MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB RAM. It has 64 GB of internal storage and it runs MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo instead of Pie.

For photography, the Xiaomi Mi Play features dual cameras – 12 MP and 2 MP – at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. And, as is the case with many of the smartphones launched this year, the Mi Play also has some AI-based camera features in tow.

With that being said, users of Xiaomi Mi Play are offered 10 GB high-speed data per month for a year which is cool. And, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3000 mAh battery underneath which draws power from a micro USB port.

Xiaomi Mi Play Specifications

  • CPU: 2.35 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: IMG-GE8320
  • Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density and 1500:1 contrast ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.25 μm pixel size) + 2 MP with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty Mode, HDR, EIS and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with HDR and AI Beauty Mode
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Xiao AI Assistant, 10 GB high-speed data per month for a year
  • Colors: Dream Blue, Twilight Gold, Black
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Play Price and Availability

  • Price: ¥1099 (around $159/₹11,136)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 25. No word on availability in other markets

Source