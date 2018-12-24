Vivo Y93 launched in India with 6.22-inch Halo Full-View Display, Helio P22 SoC, and 4030 mAh battery

After launching the Vivo Y95 in India late last month with a price tag of ₹16,990, Vivo made the Y93 official in India last week. However, the company hadn’t shared any pricing and availability details of the smartphone in India. But, now that Y93 has been launched in India, we finally know how much it costs and where it can be purchased from.

The Vivo Y93 was first launched in China earlier last month, however, the Y93 that’s been launched in India today is different from the one launched in China. The Indian and Chinese variants of the Y93 differ in terms of processor, optics, and internal storage.

The Chinese variant of the Y93 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 SoC, whereas, the Indian variant is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC. Furthermore, the Chinese variant of Y93 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, but, the Indian variant only comes with 32 GB of storage. However, the smartphone does have a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.

Just like the Chinese variant, the Indian variant of the Vivo Y93 also features dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and an 8 MP single camera on the front. But, the front camera on Chinese variant has f/2.0 aperture whereas the front camera on Indian variant has f/1.8 aperture.

Lastly, the Chinese variant of Vivo Y93 doesn’t come with any fingerprint scanner, but, the Indian variant does have one on its back. Apart from these differences, everything else remains the same on both the Indian and Chinese variants of the Vivo Y93.

Vivo Y93 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: PowerVR GE8320

Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo Full-View LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

Colors: Starry Black, Nebula Purple

Battery: 4030 mAh battery

Vivo Y93 Price in India and Availability