OPPO R17 goes on sale in India: Here are all the pricing and offer details
BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched two new smartphones in India earlier this month – the OPPO R17 and the OPPO R17 Pro. The R17 Pro went on sale in India two days after the launch, and now, the R17 is also available for purchase in the country.
The OPPO R17 is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display also comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 6 which is the latest and greatest from Corning.
The OPPO R17 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 128 GB of storage on-board, and, there’s also a microSD card slot inside for storage expansion.
In terms of optics, the R17 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 16 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP single snapper on the front which resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch.
The OPPO R17 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge.
OPPO R17 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 615
- Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 25 MP
- Internal Storage: 128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Ambient Blue, Neon Purple
- Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge
OPPO R17 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹34,990
- Availability: Available online exclusively on Amazon India
OPPO R17 Offers
- One-time free screen replacement at ₹990
- Benefits of up to ₹4900 as well as up to 3.2 Terabytes of 4G data from Reliance Jio
- Extra ₹5000 off on exchange
- No-cost EMI
- 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank EMI transactions