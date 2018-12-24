OPPO R17 goes on sale in India: Here are all the pricing and offer details

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched two new smartphones in India earlier this month – the OPPO R17 and the OPPO R17 Pro. The R17 Pro went on sale in India two days after the launch, and now, the R17 is also available for purchase in the country.

The OPPO R17 is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon India. The smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display also comes with the protection of Gorilla Glass 6 which is the latest and greatest from Corning.

The OPPO R17 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 SoC which is paired with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 128 GB of storage on-board, and, there’s also a microSD card slot inside for storage expansion.

In terms of optics, the R17 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 16 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP single snapper on the front which resides inside the waterdrop-shaped notch.

The OPPO R17 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and, it ships with a 3500 mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge.

OPPO R17 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 615

Adreno 615 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Ambient Blue, Neon Purple

Ambient Blue, Neon Purple Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO R17 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹34,990

₹34,990 Availability: Available online exclusively on Amazon India

OPPO R17 Offers