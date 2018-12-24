Xiaomi Mi Play specs and price leak ahead of today’s launch

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone called Mi Play today at an event in China. However, just ahead of the launch, its specs, price as well as a hands-on video have leaked online.

Needless to say, all this information about the Mi Play has leaked out of China through Weibo. A hands-on video of the Mi Play that has leaked online shows us that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop-shaped notch. Well, this will make Mi Play the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature a waterdrop-shaped notch. That said, even though the Mi Play has a waterdrop-shaped notch, its bezels aren’t all that thin – especially the bottom bezel.

Having said that, in addition to the hands-on video, some of the specifications of the Mi Play have also leaked online. A live image of the Mi Play with its screen turned off has leaked which has a screen protector on it which reveals that the smartphone will feature a 5.84-inch display with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3 GHz. The smartphone will also come with AI-based camera features, and, the primary rear camera will have a pixel size of 1.25 μm.

A presentation slide of the Mi Play has also leaked which reveals that this smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor which will be paired with 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options, and, keeping this entire package up and running would be a 3000 mAh battery.

The slide also reveals that the Mi Play will carry a price tag of ¥1699 (around ₹17,299), however, we aren’t quite sure which variant will carry this price tag. Well, either way, we don’t have too much to know everything there is to know about the Mi Play as all details pertaining to its price, specifications, and availability will be revealed in some time.

