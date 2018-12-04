OPPO R17 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 710 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO A7 in India more than a week ago with a price tag of ₹16,990. And now today, at an event held in Mumbai, OPPO has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones in India with the launch of OPPO R17 Pro that was first launched in China back in August this year.

The OPPO R17 Pro boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 6 for protection against scratches, and, it also has a notch up top. But, it’s not like the one we see on iPhone X. Instead, the R17 Pro comes with a notch that’s in the shape of a water drop.

A display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 helps the OPPO R17 Pro achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%. That said, the back of the smartphone flaunts a “fog gradient” design with a 3D matte glass. It looks very beautiful.

Having said that, the back of the R17 Pro is also home to a triple camera setup which is placed in the center. This triple camera setup includes one 12 MP camera with variable aperture, one 20 MP camera with f/2.6 aperture, and one TOF (Time of Flight) 3D Stereo Camera.

The 3D Camera on the R17 Pro is used for depth sensing that lets users take 3D photos. Besides, this camera can also be used to turn your TV into a game console. That said, there’s also a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It has f/2.0 aperture and comes with some AI-based features.

Speaking about the innards, the OPPO R17 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC running the show which is laced with 8 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to ColorOS 5.2 which is based on Android Oreo. The R17 Pro also has 128 GB of internal storage.

The OPPO R17 Pro features with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen. Besides, the smartphone also comes with two cells of 1850 mAh each which translates to a total of 3700 mAh of battery power. These cells draw power from a USB Type-C port, and yes, the smartphone also comes with support for Super VOOC Flash Charge which OPPO says offers 40% charge in 10 minutes.

OPPO R17 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

OPPO R17 Pro Price in India and Availability