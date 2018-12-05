OPPO R17 launched in India with Snapdragon 670 SoC, 8 GB RAM and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

At an event in Mumbai, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO R17 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹45,990. However, that’s not the only smartphone OPPO launched in the country. Alongside the R17 Pro, the company also launched the OPPO R17 in India.

The OPPO R17 looks very similar to the R17 Pro. Like the R17 Pro, the R17 also comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that’s covered with Gorilla Glass 6 and has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. However, while the display on the R17 Pro has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the display on the R17 comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Another difference between the R17 Pro and the R17 is the processor. The R17 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, whereas the R17 is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC. But, both of them have 8 GB of RAM at their disposal.

That said, unlike the R17 Pro that comes with triple cameras at the back, the R17 comes only with dual cameras – 16 MP and 5 MP – at the back. The 25 MP front snapper is retained though.

The OPPO R17 features an in-display fingerprint scanner which is also present on the R17, however, the battery underneath is a bit smaller than the one on R17 Pro. The R17 Pro comes with two cells of 1850 mAh each which translates to a total of 3700 mAh of battery power, whereas, the R17 comes with a single 3500 mAh battery.

OPPO R17 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 615

Adreno 615 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Twilight Blue, Starry Purple

Twilight Blue, Starry Purple Battery: 3500 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge

OPPO R17 Price in India and Availability