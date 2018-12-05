Realme U1 goes on sale in India: Here are all the specs, pricing and offer details

After launching four smartphones in India, Realme launched its fifth smartphone – the Realme U1 – in India last week. And, it finally goes on sale in India today.

The Realme U1 is sold exclusively through Amazon in India and it will go on sale at 12 pm. The Realme U1 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC which makes it the world’s first smartphone powered by this chip. The smartphone comes in two configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display also has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. That said, the smartphone also has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%.

The Realme U1 is a selfie-centric smartphone and is touted as “India’s SelfiePro”. It features a 25 MP selfie camera on the front that has an aperture of f/2.0. The camera also comes with features like Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+.

Having said that, the smartphone also rocks dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back having features like 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect and AI Scene Detection in tow.

For security, the Realme U1 comes with both fingerprint scanner and AI Face Unlock, and, fueling the entire package is a 3500 mAh battery under the hood that draws power from a micro USB port.

Realme U1 Specifications

CPU: 2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor

2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+

25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+ Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold

Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold Battery: 3500 mAh (bundled with 10W adapter)

Realme U1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,499

₹14,499 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India starting 12 pm. Can also be purchased through Realme India’s official website.

Realme U1 Offers