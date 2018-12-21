Vivo Y93 goes official in India with 6.22-inch Halo Full-View Display, Helio P22 SoC, and 4030 mAh battery

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Y95 smartphone in India late last month. And now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Y series smartphones in India by making the Vivo Y93 official in the country.

The Vivo Y93 was first launched in China earlier last month, however, the Y93 that has arrived in India differs from the Chinese variant in terms of processor, optics, and internal storage. The Chinese variant of the Y93 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 SoC, whereas, the Indian variant is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC.

The Chinese variant of Y93 has 13 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Well, the Indian variant also has the same dual camera setup at the back, but, the 8 MP camera on the front has f/1.8 aperture instead of f/2.0 on the Chinese variant.

Another difference between the Indian and Chinese Y93 is that the former comes with a fingerprint scanner on its back, but the latter doesn’t. Oh, and yes, the Chinese variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the Indian variant makes do with 32 GB of internal storage.

Apart from these differences, everything else remains the same across both the Indian and Chinese variants of the Vivo Y93.

Vivo Y93 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo Full-View LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.22-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) Halo Full-View LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture

8 MP with f/1.8 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Starry Black, Nebula Purple

Starry Black, Nebula Purple Battery: 4030 mAh battery

Vivo Y93 Price in India and Availability