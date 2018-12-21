WhatsApp Web gets Picture-in-Picture Mode for shared videos

Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out Picture-in-Picture (PiP) Mode for iPhone users back in May this year. Then earlier this week, WhatsApp finally rolled out the PiP Mode for its Android users. And now, the company has extended this feature to WhatsApp Web as well.

The PiP Mode for WhatsApp Web is similar to PiP Mode for iPhone. You can watch videos in a floating window and move it around while sending messages and media to friends and family in different chats. This, however, is not the case with PiP Mode for Android as pressing the back button closes the floating window.

That said, the PiP Mode for WhatsApp Web currently only works with shared videos. Unlike Android and iPhone, it doesn’t support Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos. However, we can expect WhatsApp to support PiP Mode for these platforms soon.

To watch a video in PiP Mode on WhatsApp Web, all you have to do is click on the PiP Mode icon that will appear in the top-left corner of the video’s thumbnail (refer image above). Once, you click on that icon, the video will start playing automatically in PiP Mode and you will be able to move the floating window around on the screen.

The floating window also has playback and volume controls. And, there’s also a close button on the top-right corner of the window, and, a button in the top-left corner to enter full-screen mode.

According to WABetaInfo, the PiP Mode has been rolled out to users with update 0.3.1846. If you are unable to use PiP Mode on WhatsApp Web, check if you are using this version by heading over to Settings > Help in WhatsApp Web. If you don’t have this version, clear the cache of your browser and try again.