Press renders of entire Moto G7 series leak online showing off notched displays

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch four models under the Moto G series next year – the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Plus, the Moto G7 Power, and, the Moto G7 Play. Thanks to CAD and press renders of Moto G7 and G7 Plus leaked online, we already know what these smartphones will look like. However, renders of Moto G7 Power and G7 Play have also leaked online now revealing their design.

Thanks to previously leaked renders, we already know that the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will come with waterdrop-shaped notch as well as dual cameras at the back. Well now, leaked renders of Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power reveal that the entire Moto G7 series will come with notched displays.

While the G7 and G7 Plus feature small, waterdrop notches, the G7 Play and G7 Power feature wider notches – like the one on iPhone X. In fact, the notch on the G7 Play is the wider than the notch on G7 Power as it houses an LED flash in addition to the selfie camera.

Furthermore, unlike the G7 and G7 Plus, the G7 Play and G7 Power don’t come with dual cameras at the back. What you think is the secondary camera is actually the LED flash.

That said, all four of these Motorola smartphones have their fingerprint scanners at the back which are embedded on Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo. Oh, and yes, it’s needless to say that the Moto G7 Power will have the largest battery amongst the entire Moto G7 series.

There’s no word from Motorola yet regarding the launch of Moto G7 series, but, if the dates on the lock screen of these renders are any indication, then we might see Motorola making the Moto G7 series official next year on April 3. The Moto G6 series was launched in April this year, so that’s plausible.

