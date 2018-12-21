Honor V20 will feature 960 FPS slow-motion video recording

A couple of days ago, we came across two posters of Honor V20 which revealed that the smartphone would come with a 4000 mAh battery and a 25 MP selfie camera. Well now, we are looking at one more poster which confirms a camera feature we have only seen on a couple of flagships.

The latest poster (attached below) of Honor V20 confirms that this smartphone will come with 960 FPS slow-motion video recording, a feature that we have only seen on Android flagships like Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Huawei P20 Pro, and Samsung’s 2018 flagships – Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note9. However, do note that the V20 will be the first Honor smartphone to feature 960 FPS slow-motion video recording.

The V20 will be launched in China next week on December 26, and for global markets on January 22 at an event in Paris. The V20, which will be called View20 for global markets, is confirmed to feature Kirin 980 SoC and a 48 MP camera at the back. It will also have a hole in the top-left corner of the display which will have 25 MP selfie camera inside it.

The V20 is confirmed to come in at least two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, as this is a flagship smartphone, it’s safe to say that there will be an 8 GB RAM model as well for those who can’t make do with 6 GB of RAM.

We are still five days away from the launch of Honor V20, but, we are pretty sure some more teaser posters will surface online until then to reveal more information about this smartphone.

