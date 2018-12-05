Honor all set to launch a smartphone with in-display camera on January 22

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch a smartphone with in-display camera next week on December 10. And after that, Chinese brand Huawei will be launching the Nova 4 on December 17 which too will come with an in-display camera. However, it looks like Huawei sub-brand Honor doesn’t want to lag behind as it too is all set to launch a smartphone with in-display camera.

Honor will be launching a smartphone with in-display camera on January 22 next year. This information comes from Bhavya Siddappa who’s the Global PR Manager at Honor. Bhavya shared an image (attached above) on LinkedIn with the caption “Keep an eye as @Honorglobal will be the first to demonstrate: The in-screen camera display & bring capability to create images of unmatched clarity.“

The image also reveals that the smartphone will be launched at an event in Paris, France. That said, the image doesn’t reveal anything else about the smartphone, but, it does have a silhouette of the smartphone which shows that the smartphone will have an in-display camera located in the top-left corner.

Details are scarce about this Honor smartphone right now, but, as we are still more than a month away from its launch, we are pretty sure its renders and live images will leak online in the coming weeks, showing us what the smartphone actually looks like.

With that being said, Samsung will be launching the Galaxy A8s next week on December 10 which will come with an in-display camera, and with that, this South Korean tech giant will become the first company to launch a smartphone with this kind of design.

The Galaxy A8s is rumored to come with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6 GB RAM, 6.39-inch display, triple rear cameras, 128 GB internal storage, and 3400 mAh battery.