Samsung Galaxy A8s launching on December 10 with Infinity-O Display

Samsung will be launching its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ next year in February which are said to come with displays having hole for front camera. The renders of Galaxy S10+ that leaked yesterday gave us an idea of what to expect from these 2019 Samsung flagships in terms of design. However, we won’t have to wait until 2019 to see a Samsung smartphone coming with a hole in a display for front camera as Samsung will be launching a smartphone next week that will have exactly that.

Samsung has announced that it will be launching the Galaxy A8s next week on December 10 in China. This announcement comes through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. Samsung also shared a poster on Weibo that shows us what the Galaxy A8s looks like from the front.

The poster confirms that the Galaxy A8s will come with Infinity-O Display that will have a hole in the top-left corner for the front camera, and, except the chin, all three bezels of the smartphone look minuscule. The poster further reveals that the Galaxy A8s has its power button and volume rocker located on its right, with the dedicated Bixby button residing on the left.

Apart from announcing the launch date and revealing the front side of the smartphone, Samsung didn’t divulge any other details about the Galaxy A8s, however, if a previously leaked render (attached above) of the Galaxy A8s is to be believed, then this smartphone will come with a triple camera setup at the back along with an elliptical fingerprint scanner placed in the center. You can check out expected specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A8s down below.

Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 SoC

Snapdragon 710 SoC RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display Rear Camera: 24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash

24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Battery: 3400 mAh

