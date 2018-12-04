Google’s Android security patch for December now available for Nexus and Pixel devices

It’s that time of the month when Mountain View-based Internet giant Google rolls out monthly Android security patch to keep the operating system safe and secure. Well, sticking to its monthly schedule, Google has now released Android security patch for the month of December for Nexus and Pixel devices.

Google has released Android security patch for the month of December for Nexus and Pixel devices. To be more precise, the December Android security patch is available for Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and Pixel C. At press time, the first-gen Pixels – the Pixel and Pixel XL – don’t have the patch. This was the case last month as well.

Having said that, we are surprised to see Google rolling out December security patch for Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, as both these smartphones reached the end of their support cycle last month.

That being said, as always, Google has released two security patches – one which is dated December 1, 2018, and the other that’s dated December 5, 2018. The former contains partial security string and is intended for Google’s Android OEM partners, whereas, the latter contains full security string and is rolled out to aforementioned Nexus and Pixel devices.

The security patch rolling out for Pixel smartphones also carries functional patches that address “functionality issues not related to the security of Pixel devices”. However, this time, there are over a dozen functional patches rolling out for the Pixel devices – one of which brings in “improved memory performance in certain circumstances”. You can check out all the functional patches down below.

The December security patch is rolled out over-the-air for aforementioned Nexus and Pixel devices. You can check for the update by heading over to phone’s Settings menu. However, if you haven’t received the update yet, then you have the option of installing it manually by flashing the Factory Image or OTA file to your device. You can click here and here to know more about the December security patch.

Download Links: Factory Images | OTA Files