This is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with five cameras, in-display fingerprint scanner and weird camera cut-out

South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to announce its Galaxy S10 series smartphones next year in February at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. While we are still more than two months away from this expected launch, details pertaining to the Galaxy S10 series have been leaking out at regular interval. And, while we do have some hardware details of these upcoming Samsung flagships, we finally know what the larger Galaxy – the Galaxy S10+ – will probably look like.

CAD-based renders (attached above and below) of the Galaxy S10+ have been leaked by reliable leakster OnLeaks. As you can see, the back of the Galaxy S10+ is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note9 – thanks to the horizontal placement of the multi-camera setup in the center.

The back of the smartphone is home to a triple camera setup which is a first for a Samsung flagship, and, to the right side of these cameras is the LED flash. Below these cameras is the Samsung moniker, however, the fingerprint scanner that we have on the back of the Galaxy Note9 is missing from the Galaxy S10+. Well that’s because the Galaxy S10+ will be coming with ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner, which means you can unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen.

Needless to say, the Galaxy S10+ will boast a glass-metal sandwich construction, meaning the front and back will be covered with glass, and the frame will be made out of metal.

Having said that, the real deal is on the front. Now we already know that the Galaxy S10 series smartphones will come with Infinity-O display that will have a selfie camera cut-out in the top-left corner. But, these renders show us that the Galaxy S10+ will have a camera cut-out in the top-right corner.

The renders also confirm that the Galaxy S10+ will have dual cameras on the front. However, personally speaking, this front camera cut-out looks pretty weird and ugly too us. We would rather prefer a notch or a bit larger bezels instead of this on any given day.

That said, the Galaxy S10+ will come with a 6.4-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display having QHD+ resolution. The smartphone has power button on the right, with the volume rocker and dedicated Bixby button on the left. The top of the smartphone is home to secondary microphone and SIM/microSD card slot, with the bottom of the smartphone housing a USB Type-C port that’s flanked by a speaker grille, primary microphone, and thankfully, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy S10+ will very likely be powered by Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8150 SoC, with units sold outside the US powered by Samsung’s recently announced Exynos 9820.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 8150/Exynos 9820

Snapdragon 8150/Exynos 9820 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display

6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: Dual Cameras

Dual Cameras Internal Storage: Up to 512 GB

Up to 512 GB Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Battery: 3700 mAh

Samsung is reported to launch a special edition of the Galaxy S10, currently code-named “Beyond X”, which will come with 12 GB RAM, 6.7-inch display, reverse wireless charging, a total of six cameras, and 5G support.

What do you think of this design of the Galaxy S10+? Do you like it?