OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition launching on December 14

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus announced its partnership with McLaren while also announcing an event on December 11 in London and December 12 in Mumbai. While OnePlus didn’t reveal what its partnership with McLaren is exactly about, the smartphone brand is said to have teamed up with McLaren for the launch of McLaren Edition of OnePlus 6T. And now, OnePlus has finally confirmed that it will indeed be launching the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition next week.

OnePlus has shared an image (attached above) on Chinese social network Weibo confirming the launch of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition on December 14 in China. The image doesn’t reveal much about this special edition of 6T, but confirms that the smartphone brand will indeed be launching 6T McLaren Edition.

Well, now that OnePlus has confirmed the launch of 6T McLaren Edition in China, it’s safe to say that the company will unveil this special edition 6T on December 11 in London and launch it on December 12 in India.

It’s needless to say that the hardware on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will remain the same as that on the regular variants, but, rumor mills have it that McLaren Edition will come with 10 GB RAM and 256 GB of storage on-board. Besides, it also looks like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will come coated in Orange.

We will know everything there is to know about this OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition next week.

