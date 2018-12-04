OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for OnePlus 6T brings in audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

More than a week ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for OnePlus 6T that brought in “improved unlocking experience” and optimization to image processing. Well now, the company has rolled out one more software update for its latest smartphone with some more improvements, optimizations, and a much-needed feature.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for OnePlus 6T that brings in audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones. For those unaware, the smartphone already has audio tuner, but it only works with wired earphones. As the 6T doesn’t come with a headphone jack, many would have resorted to Bluetooth earphones, and the lack of audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones could be annoying as you couldn’t tweak your audio. Thankfully, OnePlus fixes that with this latest software update.

That said, in addition to bringing in audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones, OxygenOS 9.0.7 update also brings in performance improvement for slow-motion videos, as well as a fix for display issues with the wallpaper on lock screen.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 9.0.7 update for OnePlus 6T:

System Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity Optimized stability for Wi-Fi connection Optimized standby power consumption Fixed display issues for lock screen wallpaper General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improved performance for slow-motion videos

Earphone Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones



As always, the update is rolling out over-the-air, but this is an incremental roll-out, which means only a small percentage of users will receive the update right now, with a broader roll-out commencing in a “few days”.

Do check out our OnePlus 6T review if you are planning to buy it.

