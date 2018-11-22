OxygenOS 9.0.6 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T with “improved unlocking experience” and image processing

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T late last month, and since then, the company has rolled out a couple of updates to this smartphone which brought in some improvements. Well now, OnePlus has released one more update for the OnePlus 6T that brings some more improvements to the smartphone.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for the OnePlus 6T that fixes issue related to adding APN on Verizon’s network. The update also fixes issues because of which some users were not receiving notifications from the Play Store.

In addition to that, OxygenOS 9.0.6 update also optimizes power consumption, while also improving “unlocking experience”. Lastly, OnePlus says that the update also brings in some optimizations to image processing on 6T.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for OnePlus 6T:

System

Improved unlocking experience

Optimized standby power consumption

General bug fixes and improvements

Communication

Fixed issues with adding APN on Verizon network

Third-Party Apps

Fixed issues with no notifications from Play Store

Camera

Optimized image processing

The update is rolled out over-the-air, but, it’s a staged roll-out, which means only a limited number of users will receive the update initially, with a broader roll-out commencing soon. Furthermore, the update isn’t rolled out country-wise, instead, it’s rolled out randomly to the users, hence, using VPN to get the update won’t do the trick.

Do check out our OnePlus 6T review if you are planning to buy it.

Source