HMD confirms Android Pie update for this Nokia smartphone has delayed

HMD Global – the official licensee for Nokia brand of phones – rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus in late September. And, it also rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus in October. The company had promised to roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 in November, but that didn’t happen as the company has confirmed that the update has been delayed.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has confirmed that Android Pie update for Nokia 8 has been delayed. Sarvikas didn’t reveal any specific reasons for the delay, and only said that they “still have few issues to address” before the update can be rolled out.

“We have been burning the midnight oil to get your Nokia 8 on Android Pie. Unfortunately we still have few issues to address and need a couple of more days to make it perfect. Thank you for your patience,” said Sarvikas in a tweet.

Well, in addition to Nokia 8, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was also slated to receive Android Pie update in November, but it too hasn’t received the update yet, hence, we are assuming that Android Pie update for both Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be rolled out together.

The Nokia 8 was launched in India last year in October with a price tag of ₹36,999 and ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It received the Android 8.0 Oreo update later in November.

HMD hasn’t revealed any specific date for the roll out of Android Pie for Nokia 8, but, once they start the roll-out, we will make sure you are apprised.