Here are the winners of Google Play’s “Best of 2018”

We are in the first week of December, and, the year 2018 is about to come to an end. However, before the year comes to an end, some of you might be interested in knowing what apps and games turned out to be the best this year. Well, Mountain View-based Internet giant Google has got your back, and has announced the winners of Google Play’s “Best of 2018” which not only includes apps and games, but also includes top movies, books, and more.

And the winners of Google Play’s “Best of 2018” are…

Do note that the above list is specific to the US. You can head over to the “Best of 2018” section on Google Play Store to see the list for your country.

So, did any of your favorites make it to the list?

Source