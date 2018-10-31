After Nokia 6.1, HMD Global starts rolling out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus

Last month, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus, making it the first Nokia smartphone to run Android Pie – the latest version of Android. And then fast forward to yesterday, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1. Well now, as promised, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus as well.

This news comes through Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer of HMD Global – on Twitter. Sarvikas announced the roll-out of Android Pie for Nokia 6.1 Plus by tweeting “Another day. Another update. Happy to announce that the Nokia 6.1 Plus now runs on Android 9 Pie #Nokiamobile #AndroidOne 🥧”.

Another day. Another update. Happy to announce that the Nokia 6.1 Plus now runs on Android 9 Pie #Nokiamobile #AndroidOne 🥧 pic.twitter.com/Spls0myFbA — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) October 31, 2018

The Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 Plus is rolling out over-the-air, and should reach all the units within a week or two. As this an Android Pie update, it brings along new UI as well as features like adaptive brightness, new navigation gestures, and more.

Here’s the changelog of Android 9.0 Pie update Nokia 6.1 Plus:

New system navigation, settings menu and notifications

Adaptive Battery power prioritisation for users’ most commonly used apps/services

Adaptive and optimised brightness levels

Predictive Application Actions

New camera v9.0 with new UI, Google Lens, and Google motion integration

Earlier this month, HMD Global said that it would roll-out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus in October. Well, the company has fulfilled its promise of rolling out Android Pie updates for both these Nokia smartphones just before October comes to an end.

According to the HMD’s schedule, the next Nokia smartphones in line to receive Android Pie update are Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco. HMD has said that it would roll-out Android Pie update for both these smartphones next month, i.e., in November. Let’s see if HMD is able to do that.

