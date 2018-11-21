Samsung Galaxy S10 code-named “Beyond X” reportedly coming with six cameras and 5G support

South Korean tech giant Samsung is widely expected to launch three smartphones under the Galaxy S10 moniker next year. These are reportedly code-named “Beyond 0”, “Beyond 1” and “Beyond 2”. Well now, out of nowhere, we are hearing about a fourth variant of the Galaxy S10 that’s code-named “Beyond X”, and, this one is reported to come with some more bells and whistles than the other three variants of the Galaxy S10.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Samsung will be launching a total of four smartphones under the Galaxy S10 moniker, and, the one code-named “Beyond X” will be a special edition of the Galaxy S10. This special edition Galaxy S10 will also be costlier than the other three variants of Samsung’s 2019 Galaxy S flagship.

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, states that the “Beyond X” will come with 5G support, and Samsung already held discussions with American carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, as well as some large carriers in South Korea.

While the Galaxy S10 is expected to be unveiled in late February next year at the Mobile World Congress, this special edition Galaxy S10 code-named “Beyond X” is said to be unveiled at an event in mid-February.

In addition to 5G support, the special edition Galaxy S10 is also reported to come with a total of six cameras – four on the back and two on the front. However, it won’t be the first smartphone to come with four rear cameras. That honor goes to Samsung’s Galaxy A9 (2018) that was launched in India yesterday.

The Galaxy S10 models code-named Beyond 0, 1 and 2 are also expected to sport displays sized from 5.8 to 6.4-inches, but, the special edition Galaxy S10 code-named “Beyond X” is reported to boast a larger, 6.7-inch display. Besides, the report further states that this smartphone will also come with reverse wireless charging, à la Huawei Mate 20 Pro, that would let users charge other devices with the phone wirelessly.

With the Galaxy S10, Samsung’s mobile division aims to increase the profits that have dipped in recent times due to lower sales.

We are still a couple of months away from the launch of Galaxy S10 smartphones, hence, expect to hear more about these devices in the coming weeks.