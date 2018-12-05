Meizu C9 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu 16th and Meizu M6T smartphones in India. But, these are not the only smartphones Meizu launched today in India. Alongside the Meizu 16th and Meizu M6T, Meizu also launched the Meizu C9 in the country.

The Meizu C9 is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC9832E quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is mated to 2 GB RAM. The smartphone features a 5.45-inch LCD display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The C9 runs Android Oreo and has 16 GB of on-board storage, but, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The photography department on the Meizu C9 is handled by a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Both of these cameras have f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 μm. However, the rear camera comes with a 5-element lens, whereas the front camera comes with a 4-element lens.

The Meizu C9 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The Meizu C9 comes in two colors – Black and Blue – and comes packed with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Meizu C9 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832E quad-core processor

Meizu C9 Price in India and Availability