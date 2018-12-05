Meizu 16th launched in India with Snapdragon 845, Dual Cameras and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu Pro 7 in India back in April this year with dual cameras and dual displays. Well, after more than eight months, Meizu has today launched a new smartphone in India – the Meizu 16th.

The Meizu 16th isn’t exactly a new smartphone though. It’s actually the Meizu 16 that was launched in China back in August this year. That said, the Meizu 16th is a flagship smartphone and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage. However, Meizu has only launched the 8 GB RAM variant in India.

The smartphone sports a 6-inch AMOLED display having 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. The Meizu 16th has a screen-to-body ratio of 89.57% and it boasts 3D curved glass at the back, with the frame made out of metal.

The photography department on the Meizu 16th is handled by a dual camera setup which consists of one 12 MP camera and one 20 MP camera. The 12 MP camera has a wide-angle lens whereas the 20 MP camera comes with telephoto lens that facilitates 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, you get a 20 MP single shooter on the front.

On the software front, the Meizu 16th comes with the company’s Flyme OS which is based on Android Oreo. The smartphone also comes with full-screen gestures as well as water cooling for heat dissipation. Meizu says that when the temperature of the phone is above critical value, “the water vapor in the copper cooling pipe carries the heat away from the mainboard along the capillary structure. After the water vapor is cooled and liquefied, it starts to circulate again.”

The Meizu 16th also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner which is slowly becoming commonplace. The smartphone also comes with dual speakers – one each at the top and bottom – and is offered in two colors.

Lastly, the Meizu 16th ships with a 3010 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running.

Meizu 16th Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 LPDDR4X

8 LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Flyme 7 OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Flyme 7 OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display with 402 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display with 402 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x optical zoom and 6-ring LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x optical zoom and 6-ring LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1

128 GB UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, Water Cooling, mEngine

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, Water Cooling, mEngine Colors: Moonlight White, Midnight Black

Moonlight White, Midnight Black Battery: 3010 mAh

Meizu 16th Price in India and Availability