Meizu M6T launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 display and dual rear cameras
Chinese smartphone brand Meizu today launched the Meizu 16 as Meizu 16th in India. The Meizu 16th is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. Well, in addition to the Meizu 16th, the company also launched the Meizu M6T in India.
The Meizu M6T is a budget smartphone and was first launched in China way back in late May this year. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz. The smartphone comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. However, Meizu has only launched the base model in India.
The smartphone boasts a 5.7-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It boots up to Flyme OS 6.2 which is based on Android Nougat, and comes with a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 128 GB.
In terms of optics, the Meizu M6T has dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, and an 8 MP single camera on the front. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it also comes with a feature called Super mBack which lets you navigate through the UI using screen gestures.
The smartphone is offered in two colors and ships with a 3300 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.
Meizu M6T Specifications
- CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- Operating System: Flyme OS 6.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
- Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 5P lens, Portrait Mode) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens, Portrait Mode) with ArcSoft Beauty Algorithm and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 4P lens
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Super mBack
- Colors: Red, Black
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Meizu M6T Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹7999
- Availability: To be available through Amazon India