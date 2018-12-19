Honor V20 specs and price leak online ahead of launch

Huawei sub-brand Honor announced the Honor V20 last week. The smartphone will be launched in China on December 26, with the global launch slated for January 22 in Paris. Honor has already revealed a couple of features of this smartphone, but now, some more information has leaked out of China.

Two posters (attached above) of the V20 have leaked out of China which reveal information about the front camera and battery capacity. These posters reveal that the V20 will come with a 25 MP camera on the front inside the hole, and, keeping the V20 up and running will be a huge 4000 mAh battery underneath. These posters re-confirm that the V20 will come with a feature called ‘Link Turbo’ which uses a combination of Wi-Fi and LTE network for better download speeds.

A separate leak has revealed the pricing of the V20. According to this leak, the V20 will come in at least two memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant will be priced at ¥2799 (around ₹28,545) whereas the 128 GB storage variant will be priced at ¥3299 (around ₹33,643).

Having said that, the V20 will come with a hole in the top-left corner of the screen which will have the selfie camera inside it. However, this won’t be the first smartphone with in-display camera coming to the market. That honor (no pun) goes to Samsung’s Galaxy A8s.

Honor has already confirmed that the V20 will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC and will have a 48 MP primary camera at the back. This will be a Sony IMX586 sensor, and, Honor will be using 4-to-1 pixel binning technique for better results in low-light conditions.

We expect to come across more such information – either from Honor or in the form of leaks – until the smartphone is launched on December 26 in China.

