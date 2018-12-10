Honor View20 launching next year on January 22, will come with 48 MP rear camera and in-display front camera

Last week, Huawei sub-brand Honor confirmed that it would be launching a new smartphone next year on January 22. Honor didn’t reveal the name of the smartphone at that time, but now, the company has announced that will be the Honor View20 which will be the star of the show on January 22 in Paris.

Honor has also confirmed that the View20 will come with an in-display camera on the front, à la the Samsung Galaxy A8s which is all set to be unveiled today. Honor says this display, called All-View Display, will have a 4.5 mm diameter hole in the top-left corner of the screen which will have the selfie camera inside it. That said, Honor also announced that the View20 will be coming with a 48 MP camera at the back.

The View20 will come with Sony’s IMX586 48 MP sensor at the back instead of Samsung’s Bright GM1. Besides, Honor will also be using 4-to-1 pixel binning technique for better results in low-light conditions. The company has even shared a couple of photos taken with the 48 MP camera on Honor View20. Check them out below:

The Honor View20 will be powered by Kirin 980 flagship chip and will come with a feature called ‘Link Turbo’ which “automatically analyzes users’ usage models and network conditions to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 4G networks and boost downloading speed by adopting both networks”. This is similar to Samsung’s Download Booster.

Xiaomi is also set to launch a 48 MP camera smartphone next year in January, but, the company hasn’t revealed the launch date yet. Hence, it now remains to be see who brings the world’s first 48 MP camera smartphone to the market – Honor or Xiaomi.

