POCO F1 gets a permanent price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched the POCO F1 in India back in August this year at a starting price of ₹20,999. And, the company recently announced that it sold 7,00,000 units of the POCO F1 in India. Well, to celebrate that milestone, POCO has announced a permanent price cut for the POCO F1 in India.

The POCO F1 comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of ₹20,999, 128 GB variant with a price tag of ₹23,999, and, 256 GB variant with a price tag of ₹28,999. There’s also a fourth variant called Armoured Edition which was launched with a price tag of ₹29,999.

POCO Fans, the celebrations are on! We're marking the 700K user milestone with the permanent price of ₹1000 off across all variants of #POCOF1! Get the true #MasterOfSpeed exclusively on https://t.co/DREiXV90LG, @Flipkart and at Mi Home stores. pic.twitter.com/hTEeqO1OzO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 9, 2018

Well, POCO has announced a permanent price cut of ₹1000 on all these models of POCO F1 in India, and, the price cut is already in effect on Mi.com as well as Flipkart.

Here’s how much the POCO F1 costs now:

POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹19,999

POCO F1 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage): ₹22,999

POCO F1 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹27,999

POCO F1 Armoured Edition (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage): ₹28,999

The POCO F1 received MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update in India last month, and is slated to receive Android Pie open beta this month.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

Do check out our POCO F1 review if you are planning to buy one.