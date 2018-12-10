Xiaomi Mi A1 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie ‘beta stable’ update

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out Android Pie update for Mi A2 last month. And now, it is rolling out the Android Pie update for Mi A1 which was launched last year.

The Mi A1 was launched last year in September with Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and it received Android Oreo update back in July this year. Well now, the Mi A1 is receiving Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. However, do note that this is not a stable update. Xiaomi says this is a ‘beta stable’ update which in simple terms is a soak test.

This Android Pie update for Mi A1 weighs more than 1 GB in size and is rolling out the over-the-air. In addition to bringing in new UI, the update also brings in FM Radio support to this 2017 Xiaomi smartphone. Besides, it also comes with features like Adaptive Battery and Brightness, as well as navigation gestures.

The update isn’t devoid of bugs though. It is reported to have the multi-touch bug present which was introduced with the Android Oreo update. Besides, capacitive buttons remain turned on even when navigation gestures are enabled. In addition to that, the battery usage history is also reported to be unreliable.

That said, a user who has received the update reports that the update also brings in Dual 4G VoLTE to the Mi A1, but removes the fingerprint swipe gesture.

With Xiaomi having started the soak test of Android Pie update for Mi A1, we expect stable roll-out to commence soon.

Source 1, 2